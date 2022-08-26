Friday, 26 August 2022

Power pole snapped in first of two crashes

    A truck hit a concrete power pole near Alexandra this morning, snapping the pole and bringing down lines and cutting power to several users. Photo: Tracie Barrett
    Emergency services were kept busy by two separate accidents near Alexandra this morning that were less than an hour and under 10km apart.

    Emergency personnel were called just before 10am to McPherson Rd where a truck hit a concrete power pole, snapping the pole and bringing down lines.

    The Aurora Energy website said the streets affected were McPhersons Rd, Blackmans Rd, Butchers Dam, Conroys Rd, Earnscleugh Rd, Fruitlands, Gorge Creek, Shingle Creek and surrounding areas. 

    An Aurora spokeswoman said a faults crew worked to restore power to 16 properties. 

    Electricity was restored in the afternoon. 

    A St John spokeswoman said one person was treated for moderate injuries.

    A fire engine and ambulance at that scene were then called to a second accident at the corner of State Highway 8 and Springvale Rd at 10.41am, which involved two cars and an empty stock truck.

    A white car lost its right front wheel in the accident, but there appeared to be no serious injuries.

    The truck driver was able to move his vehicle from the scene, as was the driver of a second car that suffered only minor damage to its front bumper.

     - By Tracie Barrett and Oscar Francis

    Otago Daily Times

