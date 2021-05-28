Pre-departure Covid test for travellers from Victoria

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo: RNZ

Anyone flying to New Zealand from Australia must return a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of departure if they have been in Victoria recently, the Government says.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the Government was introducing the pre-departure testing as an additional precaution.

Travellers who had been in Victoria on or after May 20 and were not otherwise prevented from travelling to New Zealand, would need to test negative before they get on a plane here, Hipkins said in a statement.

Anyone who had been in Victoria since 7:59pm on May 25 could not fly to New Zealand at all because of the travel pause in place.

Extra checks would be in place at points of departure and arrival so any travellers who fall into this category, regardless of where in Australia they are flying to New Zealand from, must keep evidence of a negative pre-departure test on them at all times.

Failure to produce evidence could result in people being denied boarding, or penalties on arrival in New Zealand. The only exception was for children under the age of 2, the statement said.

Hipkins said this step was being taken to ensure those people who had been in Melbourne during the infectious period of the original detected Covid-19 cases, but who had since flown to another state, couldn't fly on to New Zealand without first confirming they don't have the virus.

The health and safety of New Zealanders was at the centre of the decision-making, Hipkins said.

"Case numbers have risen in Victoria again today, and there are growing numbers of locations of interest."

While travellers who had left Victoria before May 25 were not a "major risk" to New Zealand, it was about reducing that risk as much as possible, Hipkins said.

"A negative pre-departure test can give us a higher degree of confidence that a person will not be infectious upon arrival in New Zealand."