Pride in work of emergency department

Dunedin Hospital’s emergency department was already brimming with people when staff got the call that a major trauma incident was unfolding just blocks away.

It was all hands on deck when four stabbing patients were brought from the nearby Countdown supermarket to the hospital about 2.30pm on Monday.

Dunedin Hospital emergency department clinical director Rich Stephenson said staff had little time to prepare before the victims began to arrive.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, he said while staff trained and practised for those types of situations, it was nonetheless a challenging and stressful time for all involved.

Southern DHB emergency department clinical director Dr Richard Stephenson (front) speaks at a press conference in Dunedin yesterday. Behind him are nursing lead Janet Andrews and Southern district police commander Superintendent Paul Basham. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN