Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hints at more public holidays in NZ to encourage domestic tourism

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says more public holidays for Kiwis to experience New Zealand is among a number of things the Government is "actively considering" to encourage domestic tourism.

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Te Puia in Rotorua today. Photo / Andrew Warner
    Ardern is in Rotorua meeting with key leaders to discuss the tourism industry's recovery.

    "My message to Kiwis is, come and experience your own backyard and come and experience the cultural and hospitality here in Aotearoa."

    Take a two-hour trip and come experience it for yourself, she said. They were also educational experiences.

    Ardern was at Te Puia New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute for a series of discussions on how the region is coping following the alert level lockdowns and the plan for the future.

    It comes after the Government announced $7.6 million funding for it to get back on its feet.

    Ardern told media the extra support was in place to ensure New Zealand has weavers and carvers and people with specialist Maori knowledge.

    She said the funding was specifically for Te Puia, not Rotorua as a whole, and there was more funding available for other tourism organisations.

    Rotorua would be a place that would "thrive again" once we get out of the pandemic, with support.

    Ardern warned some large scale tourism operations would need to go into hibernation.

