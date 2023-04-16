Prison killer may never be named

Bradley King was killed in prison in 2021. Photo: Supplied

A man who killed his cellmate at Manawatū Prison near Palmerston North may never be publicly named.

The man's name was suppressed in a just-released judgment by Justice Cheryl Gwyn.

Earlier this year the High Court ordered the man's detention in hospital as a special patient under mental health compulsory treatment laws.

He was previously ruled unfit to stand trial for the February 2021 murder of Bradley King, but was found to have caused King's death.

Most of Justice Gwyn's decision is suppressed, but it can be reported that if the man's health improved, and in the future he was found fit to stand trial, then suppression would then be discussed.

If that didn't happen Justice Gwyn's suppression order would remain in place.

King, 36, was in custody on remand while facing burglary charges.

The man assaulted him in the cell they shared on 11 February 2021, and King died of his injuries in Wellington Hospital 13 days later.

The killer has since been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Expert witnesses said the man was acting on delusional beliefs and lacked insight about his illness or offending.

At a hearing earlier this year, Justice Helen Cull KC ruled the man posed a significant risk to the public.

A court judgment from last year gave some details about what happened the night King was assaulted.

About 11.20pm noises were heard coming from the cell the man and King shared.

Prison staff arrived to find King lying injured and the man "standing motionless to the side of the cell".

He was led away while King was treated, before King was taken first to Palmerston North Hospital, then to Wellington.

By Jimmy Ellingham