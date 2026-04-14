Project gets green light despite opposition from wealthy neighbours

An artist’s impression of the backlot at Ayrburn Screen Hub, which could be used for outdoor filming, and parking spaces for tech and catering. IMAGE: SUPPLIED

A controversial Queenstown screen hub has been granted fast-track approval despite intense opposition from homeowners in one of New Zealand's most expensive streets.

Waterfall Park Developments Limited was today given approval to develop a film and television production facility, including studios, which will have more than 200 worker accommodation units and supporting facilities and amenities.

The 26-hectare site for the ‘‘Ayrburn Screen Hub’’ between Arrowtown and Lake Hayes has been described by developer Chris Meehan as ‘‘the best part of the most expensive street’’ in New Zealand.

The approval came despite neighbours arguing it would disturb the "quiet and tranquility" of the area which is home to many properties worth more than $5 million.

The neighbours feared the development was a "Trojan horse" aimed at securing high-density accommodation in a rural zone and the economic benefits of the plan were overstated.

Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop welcomed the proposal today,

“The screen sector makes a significant contribution to the economy. Once complete, Ayrburn will allow Queenstown to attract international productions and provide high-quality facilities for local filmmakers.

The purpose-built infrastructure would help New Zealand compete for high value international productions.

“The panel assessed landscape, traffic, noise, servicing, ecology and cultural effects. It found that while some landscape effects would be more than minor, they are not significant, will reduce over time, and could be managed through conditions.

The panel also gave weight to proposed water quality improvement measures, including riparian planting and sediment controls.

It also found the project’s environmental benefits would be regionally significant, specifically through enhancing water quality in Mill Creek and Lake Hayes, he said/

Waterfall Park Developments Limited expected building Ayrburn Screen Hub to inject about $280 million into the local economy and support around 640 jobs across the wider Otago region.

Once operating, it is expected to support about 370 local jobs each year.

Speaking after the project was granted draft approval, Queenstown Lakes district councillor Samuel Belk called the Ayrburn Screen Hub a ‘‘terrible’’ proposal.

‘‘It has little to do with film,’’ he said.

Speargrass Flat Rd resident David Kidd said in his submission the need for this project was ‘‘highly dubious’’ and the economic case for it ‘‘very questionable’’.

Other residents, such as Geoff van Deursen, expressed concern about the ‘‘sudden shift in size’’ the Ayrburn Screen Hub project proposed: homeowners in the area understood the land was only zoned for three to four dwellings, and yet Winton wanted to build more than 200 accommodation sites for Ayrburn.

‘‘Taken together, this feels like a pattern of disregard for existing neighbours and their expectations.’’

- Allied Media