Prominent businessman jailed for indecent assaults, corruption

A prominent businessman has been jailed but continues to vehemently deny indecently assaulting three men and later trying to bribe one of his victims. Photo: NZME

In the High Court at Auckland, Justice Venning sentenced the rich-lister to two years and four months in prison.

After a four-week trial in March, the rich-lister was found guilty of three charges of indecent assault relating to three men, and two charges of attempting to dissuade a witness.

The three men accused the businessman of indecently assaulting them at his house in 2001, 2008 and 2016.

The public gallery was packed - those present included victims.

Victim impact statements read out described how the assaults had caused significant trauma to them.

The businessman was silent as the sentence was read out.

The wealthy New Zealander was due to be sentenced earlier this month, but this was delayed due to health concerns.

The defence was arguing for bail pending an appeal of the sentence in a hearing held on Thursday shortly following the sentence.

The businessman's manager, along with well-known entertainer, Mika X, have both been sentenced to home detention for their individual part in a plan to get a witness to drop his complaint.

Two men read out their victim impact statements in court.

One victim said he would never forget the assault.

"[The] bizarre hugs, his body pressed against mine. The smell of his breath as I pushed him off. The feel of his hand in my underpants."

He did not tell anyone about the assault for years.

"I lived with the assault alone."

The victim saw the rich-lister at various events and felt forced to politely interact with his attacker.

"I relived that night every time his name was mentioned," he said.

He said the attack "poisoned his passion" for his work with an organisation associated with the businessman.

He felt compelled to lodge a complaint with the police after watching the Me Too movement.

The businessesman's continued denial of the assault meant he was forced to describe the attack multiple times.

He said he felt picked apart in court and was labelled a liar, leaving him with "extreme anxiety, sadness and depression."

Another victim said he was much less trusting of people since the assault and got the courage to report the assault when he heard another complaint had been made.

Crown prosecutor Simon Foote read out a third victim's statement.

The man wrote the attack had bought on "intense anxiety" - he had moved to Australia to attempt to leave the assault behind him.

The victim said the businessman was someone who he trusted and the assault had left him "plagued by trust issues".

He said he had needed psychological help to overcome the trauma and had begun taking anti-depressants.

All victims have name suppression.

In a hearing shortly after the sentencing, Justice Venning declined the businessman's application for bail pending an appeal.

The rich-lister and his manager can keep their names secret for now.