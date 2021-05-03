Prominent real estate agent killed in crash

A prominent real estate agent has died following a car crash in Invercargill.

Southland Real Estate Ltd agent Neil John Van Schaik died after a two-vehicle crash in Chelmsford St at 10.20am on Saturday.

Police initially said one person had been seriously injured and another moderately injured, but later confirmed one person had died.

Mr Van Schaik was a part-owner of racehorse The Chosen One, which ran in last year's Melbourne Cup.

He was one of 200 people who gathered at Invercargill’s Ascot Park Hotel to watch the horse finish fourth in the big race last November.

He began working at Southland Real Estate in 1994, according to the company’s website.

‘‘When the deal is done, and his clients are grinning from ear to ear, Neil still doesn’t slow down. You will find him out jogging or biking, or even hitting the fairways for a round of golf.’’

He was married to Raewyn, and had three children, Olivia, Mitchell, and Hadley, the website states.

Inquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing.