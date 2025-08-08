Protesters outside ANZ clash with police

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
About a dozen staff had earlier gathered on a nearby corner as the protesters sung and shouted slogans.
Police at the scene initially talked to both staff and protesters before taking action just before 9.30am.
The group says it wants the bank to stop "enabling the planned coal expansion on the Denniston Plateau" on the West Coast.
It says other banks have committed to withdrawing banking services from the fossil fuel industry but claimed ANZ "is lagging far behind".
The protestors are set to target about 10 ANZ locations across New Zealand.
The protests will culminate in Greymouth outside ANZ’s sole branch on the West Coast.
- Allied Media