Protesters outside ANZ clash with police

Police have pushed aside a human barrier of climate protesters blocking bank staff from entering the ANZ in central Dunedin.

About a dozen staff had earlier gathered on a nearby corner as the protesters sung and shouted slogans.

Police at the scene initially talked to both staff and protesters before taking action just before 9.30am.

Police with the protesters. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Officers held back protesters to create a corridor for staff while the protesters sang: "Standing up for climate, we shall not be moved".

The group says it wants the bank to stop "enabling the planned coal expansion on the Denniston Plateau" on the West Coast.

It says other banks have committed to withdrawing banking services from the fossil fuel industry but claimed ANZ "is lagging far behind".

Climate Liberation Aotearoa protesters outside the ANZ bank in central Dunedin. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The action was been organised by Climate Liberation Aotearoa which is targeting ANZ branches across the country.

The group says other banks have committed to withdrawing banking services from the fossil fuel industry but ANZ "is lagging far behind".

The protestors are set to target about 10 ANZ locations across New Zealand.

The protests will culminate in Greymouth outside ANZ’s sole branch on the West Coast.

- Allied Media