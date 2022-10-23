Protesters rally against mining on conservation land

Mining protesters on the Denniston Plateau today. Photo: Supplied/Forest and Bird

An environmental organisation is calling for the government to end mining on conservation land.

Forest and Bird supporters have gathered at Denniston Plateau today on the West Coast to protest proposed coal mining.

They said this is one of many conservation areas in Aotearoa that are at risk for being mined for coal, gold or other minerals.

The group has also campaigned in Coromandel against a proposed gold mine and plans other events throughout the motu.

Forest and Birds chief executive Nicola Toki said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern promised in 2017 that the government would end new mining on conservation land.

"In 2010, 40,000 people marched down Queen Street, demanding that conservation land be protected from mining," Toki said in a statement.

"Our Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, was among them, carrying a Labour Party placard that read 'Ours. Not Mines'.

"In 2017 Prime Minister Ardern promised ... that the government would end new mining on conservation land. That promise remains unfulfilled."

Forest & Bird and Forest & Bird Youth hung this banner off a bridge in Wharekirauponga, Coromandel Forest Park on 21 October to protest mining on conservation land. Photo: Supplied/Forest & Bird

Toki said the Green Party's proposed Crown Minerals Amendment Bill is a chance for Ardern to fulfil that promise.

The bill put forth by former conservation minister and Green MP Eugenie Sage would amend the Crown Minerals Act to prohibit the minister of energy from granting permits for minerals activities on conservation lands and water.

It would also prohibit access arrangements over conservation land and water being sought from or granted by the ministers of energy and conservation.

Since 2017, almost 80 mining access arrangements on conservation land have been granted.

Activists also delivered a petition in August calling for an immediate moratorium on applications, processing or granting of prospecting, exploration or mining permits on public conservation land in Aotearoa.