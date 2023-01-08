Public help sought after Hamilton attack

Police would like to speak with the two people seen in this CCTV image. Photo: NZ Police

Police are seeking help from the community following an unprovoked assault in Hamilton.

Sergeant Matthew Lee says the victim was was leaving Dominion Park when he was followed by two men about 8am yesterday.

"It appears he's been chased down the footpath on Dominion Road and has been punched hard in the back of the head.

"The victim suffered numerous cuts and bruises to his arms, legs and torso from being knocked over, and he has a lump on the back of his head where he was hit."

It was an unprovoked attack, and the victim was a foreign national who has a limited support network in New Zealand, Matthews said.

The two men of interest were last seen walking down Grange Avenue.

They are described as being of Māori or Pacific Island descent and about 21 years old. Both are of large build and have curly black hair.

One of the men was wearing shorts, but with no shirt or shoes and the second man was shorter, and wearing shorts, shoes and a shirt.

The pair appear on CCTV and police believe this image may help with inquiries.