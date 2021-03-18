Thursday, 18 March 2021

Public rally planned for Queenstown cancelled

    Stuart Nash. Photo: RNZ
    A public rally planned for Queenstown tomorrow has been cancelled.

    Organiser Lou McDowell said in part that was because Tourism Minister Stuart Nash, in the resort tomorrow, had declined to attend.

    However, Radio New Zealand this morning reported it understood a transtasman bubble could be in place by the end of next month.

    Ms McDowell said that would be the "beginning of a plan and is [the] start of the community getting back on its feet".

    "We will push on in getting more clarity and seek answers on further border openings and vaccination timelines for the region.

    "The overwhelming support we have had in voicing a community in crisis we feel has added to the pressure of this recent announcement."

    Southland MP Joseph Mooney was "very disappointed" Mr Nash did not accept his formal invitation to attend the rally; however, Ms McDowell said he had acknowledged and applauded the community support for it.

    "The community has achieved the goal of bringing attention to Queenstown's crisis." 

    Otago Daily Times

