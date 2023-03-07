Public sector boss Steve Maharey offers to resign

Former minister of broadcasting Steve Maharey speaking at the People's Commission on Broadcasting in Wellington. Photo: Supplied via RNZ

Public sector boss Steve Maharey has offered to resign over political comments, Health Minister Ayesha Verrall says, but she's waiting on advice on whether to accept it.

Maharey is chair of drug-buying agency Pharmac, ACC, and Education New Zealand. A former Cabinet minister for Helen Clark's Labour government, he also writes a regular opinion column.

The spotlight has fallen on politicised comments he made in the column after the summary firing of Rob Campbell from chairing roles at Te Whatu Ora (Health NZ) and the Environmental Protection Authority after comments made on social media.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a caucus meeting this morning, Health Minister Ayesha Verrall confirmed Maharey had offered to resign over his own comments, but said she still had confidence in him and was seeking advice from the Public Service Commission.

"The Public Service Commission is currently considering those matters. I have confidence in Steve Maharey because the situation is extremely different."

She said the situation was quite different to that of Campbell, echoing comments made by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins yesterday.

"With Mr Campbell he called the leader of the opposition stupid, and he implied his policies were racist. While he apologised to me he then doubled down on those criticisms in the press. Mr Maharey has reached out and been contrite, and we'll take the advice of the public sector commissioner.

"The key issue is that after breaching the code of conduct and [Campbell's] subsequent refusal to step back from that, I had lost confidence in him."

National leader Christopher Luxon suggested the government should be sticking to the hard-line approach taken with Campbell, saying he should "absolutely" resign.

"It's the same principle that we talked about with Rob Campbell. In New Zealand, we want to have an impartial public service. It's really important.

"We don't believe in an American politicised public service where we make appointments each time under each successive government and he's got a clear code of conduct. Big governance job as a chair, he needs to understand those obligations."

He said it was a mistake not to be accepting Maharey's resignation if it had been offered.

"Well, it is a mistake. I say the only difference here is that, you know, he's Chris Hipkins' former boss and so there's a relationship there and I just say to you, it's the same principle."

The party's Public Service Spokesperson Simeon Brown was on the same page.

"The reality is he has breached the impartiality rules. Prime minister's accepted that but it seems like there's a protection racket going on in the beehive for Hipkins' old boss," Brown said.

He said Maharey offering his resignation was the right decision and "he should have done that yesterday", and the government should not need to wait for advice from the Public Service Commission.

"This is a protection racket, it's phone a friend, so you've got Steve Maharey calling ... his old employee at the Beehive rather than calling the Public Service Commission or talking to his actual ministers. This is a protection racket rather than accountability.

"Steve Maharey's a political operator right, he's been around this place, he knows how the rules work, and he should have followed those. so he wasn't doing this from any position of naivety, he's certainly someone who knows exactly what he's doing."

Brown, who has been calling for reductions in spending on consultants and criticising the government over increases in the public sector workforce, said these kinds of situations should be dealt with more efficiently.

"This should be dealt with much more efficiently. You know, that column was in January - there's questions that need to be asked and we've got the public service commissioner before the select committee tomorrow morning for annual review which I'll be asking questions around what actually happened in the timeline around that."

Hipkins himself offered some clarification over that timeline and why Maharey's political comments were not picked up earlier.

"It's quite possible that nobody relevant noticed them, so when they were drawn to people's attention, you know, subsequent action has been taken about that."

"I'm aware that he's been writing columns, I wasn't aware of the particular columns in question. My understanding is that most of his columns have been fine but there may be one or two of them where he's gone a bit further, in terms of his political commentary."

Maharey was a "very good public sector governor" and the situation was different to that of Campbell, Hipkins said.

"He's got a lot of relevant experience and I think he's doing a good job.

"I would not ask for his resignation in these circumstances. He's made a mistake, he's apologised for it and he's indicated he's not going to do it again."

Public Sector Minister Andrew Little, when he was minister of health, had appointed Campbell and said he did not regret it.

"At the time we were recruiting for that role, we needed somebody who had a depth of experience in governance and was used to dealing with large organisations with large budgets and Rob was keen to do the job and he was appointed for that reason.

"Look, I think he is kind of illustrating who he is, I guess, but look - he was in the role, he was appointed for the right reasons, he's demonstrated that he's not suitable in a public service role and the Minister of Health has made the right decision in my view."

Verrall was similarly unrepentant about her approach, including her repeated refusals last week to answer questions on Campbell's dismissal.

"I made a statement that set out all the key reasons for my decision including breaching the code of conduct, and the fact that I had lost confidence in his ability to run our health system.

"I think that the statement laid out the decision very clearly but what I wasn't going to get into was all the back-and-forth with Mr Campbell that we've seen over the last week that really were on issues not to do with his governance of the health system."

"I think Rob Campbell has been vocal enough on this issue for the both of us."

Maharey has not yet responded to requests for comment.