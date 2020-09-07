Punches thrown, wiper ripped off in road rage incidents

A road-rage incident involving a bus driver was one of two similar incidents in Dunedin in recent days.

The first occurred on Friday at 12.45pm when a 36-year-old driver tried to force a merge into traffic on Moray Pl near Countdown, Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

"There was no space and the 61-year-old driver of [the] other vehicle had his vehicle scraped."

The older man got out of his car and confronted the other man, who responded by threatening to kill the older man before ripping off his rear window wiper and throwing it at him.

Snr Sgt Bond said the offender was yet to be located, but enquiries were ongoing.

Police were called to another incident yesterday, about 4.20pm, when a 22-year-old man got angry with a bus driver outside his house on Signal Hill Rd.

A verbal argument turned physical, and punches were thrown from both sides, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Both alleged the assault was from the other.

Police were awaiting CCTV footage from the bus company and investigations were ongoing.