Q'town man tells of night at flooded airport

Flooding at Auckland airport last night. Photo: supplied

A Queenstown man stuck in the international terminal of Auckland Airport due to the flood emergency says it has been a “s***show”, with the lack of communication from Air NZ and airport staff shocking.

A state of emergency has been declared in Auckland after an "unprecedented" amount of rain since yesterday, with two people confirmed to have died. People had to be rescued from their flooded homes and there's widespread disruption to transport, including roads closed.

No flights will arrive or depart from Auckland airport until noon on Saturday at the earliest and flights have had to be diverted to other countries.

MetService has issued a red heavy rain warning for the region after a record 24 hours of rainfall - 249mm, smashing the previous 24-hour record of 161.8mm in February 1985.

The Queenstown man said he counted about 1700 people - including many families with young children, and older people - who had to stay upstairs in the terminal on the international side last night.

The lack of communication had been shocking, he said, and they remained at the airport this morning, still with little to no information about what was happening.

People slept on seats, floors, bars, tables - anywhere they could find a space, the man said.

He said he and his partner were in their plane, ready to take off for a holiday when the water on the runway started building up and crew fixing runway lights.

After about 90 minutes it was clear the plane was going nowhere and all passengers returned to the terminal.

That was about 10.30pm. The few staff inside the terminal had no information to give passengers and there was no announcement over the PA until 11.30pm, and then only to say there was no information to share.

There had only been two or three announcements since then, none providing any updates on the situation to those waiting, the man said this morning.

People only had their carry-on bags with them and many had not eaten because they had expected to eat on their flights.

Shops closed as they ran out of food, about midnight, though McDonald's lasted until the early hours.

There was no food provided by the airport until 4am - and then that was a packet of potato chips and a bottle of water. People who pestered got blankets just before 5am, but there were not enough for everyone. No nappies were supplied until 6am.

Other than the pilot on the plane, who had been “excellent”, there had been little to zero communication from Air New Zealand or airport staff in charge, the man said.

The very few staff there knew nothing about what was happening, including staff who arrived on shift this morning apparently completely unaware people had been stuck in the terminal overnight.

People inside the terminal were moved this morning back through customs into New Zealand territory and told airline staff would meet them on the other side, only to find staff on customs side did not know what was happening, though police staff seemed to think airport staff would not be there until 11.30am.

People had been fairly patient until this morning, when hunger and frustration at a lack of information was starting to boil over, the man said.

The main issue had been the complete lack of communication.

“Someone should have come in there at 4am and told us this was a disaster and reassured us that someone was in charge and a response was under way," he said.

“I expect they would have run training scenarios for this and they have not delivered from that training.”

His travel agent had not been able to find out any information either, though he had this morning had a text from Air New Zealand saying it could be another 48 hours before their plane could leave.

All hotels near the airport were fully booked, so they, along with the many other people there in transit had little choice but to stay put.

The situation was unbelievable, and he did feel sorry for the staff who were left behind to deal with the upset hordes.

“This Is the biggest airport in New Zealand and an international airport and there is no communication. I have never experienced anything quite like it.”

Few days to recover: Air NZ

Air New Zealand says it's working through "significant flight disruptions" on its network after heavy rain and flooding closed the Auckland Domestic and International terminals.

As Auckland is the hub of its operation, the airline was working through what its schedule would look like from midday today when Auckland Airport is scheduled to reopen, the airline said in a statement this morning.

Overnight, 12 international services due into Auckland had to be diverted to other ports, including other countries.

"This will cause significant flow-on effects while the airline works through getting customers on those services to their original destinations and our crew and planes back where they need to be. This may take a few days to recover.

"The airline is advising those with non-urgent travel between now and Monday 30th January 2023 to make use of the flexibility policy. Customers can either hold their fare in credit or rebook in the same class of travel between Saturday 28th January 2023 and Monday 6th February 2023 without fare difference, penalty or service fees.

"Customers can easily opt into credit via the Air New Zealand app or website in the Manage Booking tab, by selecting request a credit. They can also use the app or website to change their flights to another date and have their change fee waived, though a fare difference may apply."

Advice for customers booked to travel:

The Air New Zealand app is the easiest way for customers to stay up to date with flight details and changes

Most customers are able to self-serve via the Manage Booking tab on the Air New Zealand website

Impacted customers will be notified and rebooked to the next best alternative over the next 48 hours

As the contact centre is experiencing extremely high volumes of calls we ask that only those with travel over the next 24 hours contact us directly.

The airline’s travel alerts page has the most up to date information on operating flights - our contact centre team do not have any more information than this

If you are travelling out of Auckland, please do not travel to the airport until you receive an update that your flight is going ahead

Customers who booked through a travel agent or third-party online agent should contact them directly about making changes to their bookings or credit validity, Air New Zealand advised.

"Air New Zealand would like to thank customers for their patience and support while it works through these significant disruptions. The airline is focused on managing these impacts for our customer and will not be able to provide specific flight details or impacted customer numbers at this time."

- Staff reporter