Quake strikes lower North Island

People have reported feeling the shake as far south as Canterbury and Otago. Image: Geonet

A “moderate” magnitude 4.2 quake has jolted the lower North Island this morning.

The earthquake struck at 7.51am on Monday.

The tremor was centred 15km west of Pongaroa, which is about 200km northeast of Wellington, Geonet reported.

It was 12km deep. People have so far reported feeling it as far south as Canterbury and Otago and as far north as Auckland.

The quake was initially reported to be magnitude 4.6 but appears to have been downgraded to a 4.2.