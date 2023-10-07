Queen St shooting accomplice arrested

Police have arrested Tiari Boon-Harris (left), who had been on the run with Dariush Talagi. Photo: NZ Police

Police have arrested the alleged female accomplice of a man accused of murder, who remains the subject of a national manhunt after being on the run for 65 days.

Tiari Boon-Harris was arrested this morning and charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

The 23-year-old was due to appear in the Auckland District Court on Monday.

She had been on the run with Dariush Talagi, 24, whom police say is wanted for the murder of Sione Tuuholoaki.

The 26-year-old was gunned down on August 3 this year in Queen St, central Auckland, in what has been described as a drive-by-style shooting.

A second man was also shot and injured.

Witnesses described seeing the shooter then flee on a scooter.

Tuuholoaki is understood to have moved to New Zealand from Australia last year.

“The investigation team remains committed to locating Talagi,” Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton, of Auckland City CIB, said today.

“Anyone found to be aiding or assisting Talagi to evade police in any way may be liable to prosecution for being an accessory after the fact.”

Bolton warned that Talagi is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

“If you sight him, please call 111."

Anyone with additional information on the whereabouts of Talagi should call police on 105 or go online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, police said.

Those with information can cite the reference file number 230804/3399.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.