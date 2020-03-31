Queenstown bus cleaner has Covid-19

Orbus is operating a free and limited service in Queestown. Photo: ODT (file)

A cleaner for Orbus Queenstown has contracted Covid-19, the company has announced.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the bus company assured the public that all other staff who had been in close contact had been tested over the weekend and were negative.

“The contagion happened outside work hours.”

Orbus said staff have been following “severe safety restrictions” to limit the amount of contact they have with each other.

“We wish the cleaner, who is one of many essential staff helping keep the buses going, a speedy recovery.”

Orbus is currently free to use in Queenstown, but running a reduced timetable due to the nationwide lockdown.

The transport operator said cleaning measures had been "ramped up" in the last few weeks, sanitising all vehicles to a "sterile level" and rotating buses so they stand for 36 hours before being used again.

As of Tuesday morning, New Zealand has 590 confirmed and probable cases of Covid-19 to date and one death.

- By Matthew McKew