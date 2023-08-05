Raglan rocks tragedy

Papanui Point from Ruapuke Beach. Photo: supplied

A person swept from rocks on the coastline west of Hamilton has been found dead in the water, while another remains missing.

The two people had been fishing from Papanui Point south of Raglan early this morning when they were swept out to sea. Papanui Point is a notorious spot where more than 30 people have died while fishing, according to the Department of Conservation, and people are warned to avoid the rocks.

Police said they received reports the pair were in the water at 8.45am today.

Police, Westpac Rescue Helicopter, Raglan Surf lifesavers, a fixed-wing plane and Coastguard all rushed to the area to help with the search.

Police confirmed one of the two people had been found deceased in the water and extended "their sympathies to the family".

The search continues for the other missing person, however.

"Further searching will take place along the shoreline at lowtide and will be ongoing," police said.