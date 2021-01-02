Rain in South: warning for campers, events off, roads closed

Central Otago campers are being advised to relocate to higher ground, as continuing heavy rain causes river levels to rise in parts of the South. Surface flooding is affecting highways and major events have been cancelled.

Persistent and heavy rain has led to the cancellation or postponement of large-scale events scheduled for today and there's a warning for road users to take care due to surface flooding affecting state highways.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said just after 1pm today that State Highway 6 (Frankton to Kingston) is closed due to a slip. "Please avoid the area and delay your journey if possible."

The Otago Regional Council (ORC) advised early this afternoon that as a MetService heavy rain warning in place for parts of Otago, rivers are rising in coastal and North Otago and could continue to rise significantly this afternoon and overnight.

Saturday's heavy rainfall was forecast to intensify, with a further 60-100mm expected in coastal Otago and Dunedin city catchments this afternoon and tonight.

Patearoa township bridge was being cleared of debris this morning after flooding in the Maniototo. Photo: Central Otago District Council/Fulton Hogan

Motorists throughout the South are advised to drive to the conditions after several crashes on wet inland Otago roads yesterday and a heavy rain warning for Dunedin, North Otago and Clutha north of Balclutha until 11pm today.

The heavy rain watch also applies to Central Otago, the Southern Lakes and Southland, north of Gore, until 9pm today, as well as the Canterbury High Country, south of Fairlie, Thunderstorms were also possible.

The Otago Regional Council said North Otago’s Kakanui and Kauru rivers had risen rapidly this morning and were expected to continue to swell.

"While flows are currently low in Dunedin and the lower Clutha, headwaters are rising rapidly in the Taieri catchment, with the Silverstream and other rivers in the Taieri catchment likely to rise significantly as a result. This could result in flooding within the Gordon Road floodway."

The Central Otago District Council (CODC) advised at 9.30am there was isolated surface flooding throughout the area and river levels were beginning to rise.

"If you are camping, take advice and relocate to higher grounds."

Heavy flooding was also affecting the Sowburn Bridge at Patearoa this afternoon.

There is surface flooding in the Otago region, including State Highway 6 (Wyecreek to Kingston) and SH87 at Middlemarch, near the intersection with Settlement Rd.

In North Otago, flooding is affecting the Alma-Maheno Road (State Highway 1) after the Kakanui River breached its banks in the morning. There are unconfirmed reports the road is shut at Maheno,

There is also surface flooding affecting parts of State Highway 82 and 83 in Canterbury.

Danseys Pass Road is closed due to flooding. Photo: Central Otago District Council/ Fulton Hogan

A CODC spokeswoman said conditions were expected to get worse today and river levels were swelling.

Danseys Pass Road is closed from the Kyeburn River Road intersection to the summit, and Scotts Lane is closed at the bridge. Island Cliff-Duntroon Road is shut.

Teams will be working in the Maniototo clearing debris off bridges and culverts to reduce flooding, she said.

The Patearoa Bridge earlier this morning. Photo Central Otago District Council/ Fulton Hogan

TRIATHLON, FOOD FESTIVAL AND RACES OFF

In Cromwell, organisers of The Gate Lake Dunstan Triathlon and Duathlon have postponed the event in the interests of safety and said a new date would be set as soon as possible.

The Cromwell Wine and Food Festival, scheduled to take place in the town's heritage precinct from 3pm, has been cancelled.

The Omakau Trots also became a casualty of the weather. The Central Otago Trotting Club cancelled today's race meeting, expected to draw thousands of punters, due to what it described as "major surface flooding" through out the car park and racecourse.

Club president Graham Sinnamon had to make the tough call after monitoring the track through the night. “Head versus heart - it was a horrible decision to have to make."

The Glenorchy Races have been postponed until tomorrow due to the rain.

However, the Wanaka rodeo will go ahead as planned.

Yi Bai, of Dunedin, shelters from the rain in the back of his station wagon as he fishes for salmon and blue cod in Wharf St yesterday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

MORE HEAVY RAIN FORECAST

MetService weather forecaster Aidan Pyselman urged motorists to drive to the conditions in Otago-Southland given that heavy rain was expected to continue today and could, in some places, reach up to 140mm by 11pm, since the start of yesterday, and, further rain was also expected tomorrow.

Dunedin city had yesterday recorded 28mm of rain, by 6pm, and today would be ‘‘not a great day’’ in terms of rain, and ‘‘still more rain’’ would fall tomorrow.

A further 60mm to 100mm of rain was expected today, with the largest amounts likely about the hills and ranges of North Otago and Dunedin.

Monday would be drier and warmer, with 19degC predicted for Dunedin, up from 13degC at 3pm yesterday and the weather would improve until Wednesday, he said.

- By Jared Morgan, John Gibb and ODT Online