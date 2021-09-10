Friday, 10 September 2021

Recently expired WOF, rego, licences can be used until November

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    The Ministry of Transport has confirmed driver licences, warrants and certificates of fitness,...
    The Ministry of Transport has confirmed driver licences, warrants and certificates of fitness, registrations and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July can be used until the end of November. Photo: Getty Images
    People whose vehicle licences or registrations expired just before lockdown will have more time to get them up to date.

    The Ministry of Transport has confirmed driver licences, warrants and certificates of fitness, registrations and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July can be used until the end of November.

    Transport Minister Michael Wood said it would provide certainty for people who had to use their vehicle in higher alert levels.

    "Lockdown is stressful. People shouldn't have to worry about getting fined for having a recently expired WOF if driving to access essential services or as an essential worker.

    "It's still the driver's responsibility to keep their vehicle roadworthy and I urge everyone to regularly check their vehicle is safe. We're asking drivers before they set off, to give it a TWIRL - check your tyres, windscreen, wipers, mirrors, indicators, look for rust, and test your lights.

    "Drivers still need to be medically fit to drive, comply with relevant restrictions and conditions on their licence and obey all road rules. Any licence suspensions and disqualifications will also continue to apply."

    He said anyone outside of Auckland should endeavour to get everything up to date as facilities are open under level 2.

    He also said work was underway to allow temporary extensions to happen more quickly in the future.

    The Road Transport Forum welcomed the confirmation saying the uncertainty was causing confusion over insurance cover.

    "In our heavily regulated industry, paperwork matters," chief executive Nick Leggett said.

    "For that reason, since the start of the level 4 lockdown, the RTF has been asking for a formal statement from the government that the critical licences and certificates to keep drivers and the trucks on the road.

    "That has arrived today and we couldn't be happier. One of our big concerns was insurance cover, which is why this extension for the paperwork needed to come from the very top."

    He urged road users to make sure all documentation was up to date by the end of November.

    RNZ

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter