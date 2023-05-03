Record May heat for some in South

While northern parts of the country are being deluged with rain, some places in the South are seeing record heat for this time of year.

MetService says both Invercargill and Queenstown airports have reached record temperatures for May today.

The forecaster said that at 1pm Invercargill Airport was sitting on 22.7degC, while Queenstown Airport was on 22.4degC. The previous record temperatures for the month were 21.5degC and 21.3degC degrees respectively.

The heat is spread across the South Island - around 1.30pm the warmest place was Culverden, in Canterbury, on 23.9degC. A little earlier in the day Dunedin Airport was briefly the warmest place, on 22degC.

At 1.30pm Dunedin was sitting around 20degC, Queenstown and Oamaru were on 23degC, and Alexandra was on 22degC.

It's not such good news for the West Coast and the top of of the South Island and much of the North Island, where rain, including some heavy falls, has set in, prompting severe weather warnings.

The record heat comes as an atmospheric river is expected to bring a month’s worth of rain to many parts of the country over the week.

Niwa National Climate Centre forecasting principal scientist Chris Brandolino said over the next week or so, a northerly-quarter airflow was expected to bring tropical moisture and very warm temperatures towards New Zealand, resulting in widespread, heavy rainfall and an increased risk of flooding.

MetService earlier said it was forecasting heavy rain for many parts of the country this week, owing to moisture-laden air coming from the tropics.

Parts of the North Island got some heavy rain on Sunday and Monday, and while most places had a respite yesterday, more is predicted from today.

MetService said Auckland and Northland could get more heavy falls from today, and these could affect the Coromandel as well.

Further south, the West Coast and northwestern Tasman could expect bursts of heavy rain throughout the week as low pressure systems roll in from the Tasman Sea.

The east of the South Island from Canterbury southwards will have mostly dry and settled weather this week.

