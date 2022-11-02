Recount rejected: 23-year-old confirmed as Gore mayor

Ben Bell has been confirmed as Gore's new mayor.

Ben Bell has been confirmed as Gore's new mayor - and the youngest mayor in New Zealand history - after a judge declined his opponent's request for a recount.

The recount had been sought by Tracy Hicks (70), mayor since 2003, who lost the mayoralty to Mr Bell in October’s election by 8 votes.

Mr Bell (23) welcomed District Court Judge Kevin Kelly's decision to dismiss Mr Hicks' application.

“I am glad due process has been followed and we can finally put this to bed,” Mr Bell said.

Mr Hicks said he was disappointed and "a bit surprised" by the decision.

He thought the recount would proceed, particularly as any associated costs would be borne by the applicant.

However, Mr Bell was not surprised by the ruling which highlighted the possible impact of a small number of informal, special and blank votes.

Judge Kelly wrote: “I agree with Bell that at best, Mr Hicks’ belief as to the impact of the informal, special and blank votes amount to supposition . . . Even if the informal vote and four excluded special votes were in Mr Hicks’ favour, there would still need to be four other votes in his favour to secure majority."

Mr Bell said it had been a long wait with almost a month passing since the election.

“Once again I would like to thank my supporters, and the community as a whole. Regardless of how you voted, I hope to do you proud.”

The judge’s decision means the Gore District Council’s statutory meeting to swear in the mayor and councillors for the new triennium will be held next week.

Gore District Chief Executive Stephen Parry has to give at least seven days notice of the meeting.