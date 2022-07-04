Red Hot Chili Peppers to play in Dunedin

gettyimages-1401691404.jpg Anthony Keidis (right) and Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performing in Spain last month. Photo: Getty Images

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming to Dunedin.

The California rockers have announced two New Zealand shows in January 2023, one in Dunedin and one in Auckland.

The tour is to promote their latest album Unlimited Love, the band's twelfth studio recording and first with guitarist John Frusciante since 2006.

Tickets for the Dunedin show at Forsyth Barr Stadium go on sale at noon on July 11, though presale tickets will be available to Vodafone customers from July 6.

Supporting the Chili Peppers will be genre-bending rapper Post Malone.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers formed in 1983 and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012.

They have won six Grammy awards.

Hits include Under the Bridge, Californication, Scar Tissue, Otherside and Give It Away.

The band last visited New Zealand in 2019, playing two shows at Auckland's Spark Arena.

The show is set to mark a return for major acts at Forsyth Barr Stadium

Ed Sheeran played three sold-out concerts there in 2018.

Dunedin Venues Management Ltd (DVML) said the concerts attracted more than 108,000 people and injected $37.9 million into the local economy.

Covid-19 put a spanner in the works of the events industry from 2020.

A Guns N' Roses concert planned for November last year at the stadium had to be cancelled.

DVML chief executive Terry Davies said last year he expected a rebound in international sports and concerts from about July this year and he was confident big international acts would visit New Zealand and Australia between October 2022 and March 2023.

The stadium is due to host a rugby test between the All Blacks and Ireland this Saturday.