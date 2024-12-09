Residents flee West Melton fire

Photo: Fenz

Four helicopter crews are helping to fight a large, uncontrolled fire in rural Canterbury after the blaze caused evacuations overnight.

The vegetation fire broke out on a riverbed and spread to pine trees on Old West Coast Rd by the Waimakariri River, near West Melton.

About 50 homes that were evacuated were in an area east of Thompsons Rd to McKays Rd, and a caravan park was evacuated in The Willows area.

Residents were allowed back early today but told to be ready to leave again if required.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) says 12 trucks, tankers and support vehicles are also there as crews work to contain the blaze.

Crews have reportedly attended more than 20 vegetation fires across Otago and Canterbury overnight, following a day of wild winds across much of the South Island.