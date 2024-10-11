Residents of flooded homes struggling to find places to stay

A red sticker on a home damaged during last week's flooding. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Some Dunedin residents pushed out of their homes by last week's flooding are struggling to find accommodation, while others are moving from motel to motel every few days.

Nearly 50 properties across the city were red or yellow-stickered in the wake of the floods.

Sacha Alexander had ankle-deep floodwater through her St Kilda house and spent the last week in a panic, looking for somewhere to live.

"Our insurance company has highly recommended us to find a short-term rental somewhere because we'll be out of our house for anything up to six months, if not longer, depending on how long it will take for our repairs to be done."

She had been staying with her family in a motel, but was worried about the effect on her son, who has special needs, and trying to keep up with mortgage payments if she had to keep paying for motels.

"The insurance have a cap on the amount that we can have for accommodation and that will run out well before Christmas I would suspect."

Alexander had now found space for her family at a Dunedin apartment building, where property manager Leisa Pierson was offering rooms until the end of the year.

The family will move in on Saturday.

Pierson said it was hard to find places to stay in the city.

"Emergency accommodation down here in Dunedin is problematic anyway because ... there's a huge population that's transient, with students coming in and out.

"So you know, most property owners, their accommodation does get booked out. "

Dunedin Ezy Stor manager Justin Gardner said he helped up to a dozen households store items in the days after the flooding, and many more wanted storage space.

He said the company was offering discounts to lessen the financial burden.

"Obviously they've been through such an adverse situation and we've dealt with a couple that has been really difficult for them.

"So the price is not too difficult, but also you know, helping them really, you've got to feel for them, what they're going through."

Despite all the upheaval, Pierson said community spirit and morale remained high.

"I think in situations like this, despite us being a transient place because of the students coming in and out on the whole, Dunedin as itself is a community.

"Straight away, there were people, you know, offering food and offering clothing and just trying to help people. "

Property inspections continue, roads reopening

Inspections of Dunedin properties affected by flooding and slips have reached further into the community and more roads have been reopened, as the recovery efforts after last week’s severe weather continue.

The Dunedin City Council said yesterday 78 flood-affected properties had been inspected so far, including seven re-inspections.

This had resulted in 11 properties being red-stickered, 37 yellow-stickered and 11 white-stickered.

Red means access is prohibited because a building may pose a significant risk, yellow indicates access is restricted amid moderate damage or parts of a building present a significant hazard and white means the building can be occupied.

The city had 44 road closures at the height of the severe weather.

The number of weather-related closures was down to seven, the council said yesterday.

There were eight track closures as a result of washouts and potential contamination.

- Additional reporting ODT