Residents pay their respects to man at makeshift memorial

Invercargill resident Mikayla Scobie pays her respects to Raymond Horn yesterday. Photo: Laura Smith.

Flowers and mementos brightened a foggy morning in Invercargill yesterday as people paid their respects to Raymond Horn.

The 68-year-old had been missing since February 15. His body was found last Friday in a wooded area near Bill Richardson Dr, Invercargill.

The area was next to a popular walking spot, the Waihopai Walkway, which follows the Waihopai River.

Mr Horn"s older brother, Wayne, said police confirmation yesterday it was his brother came as a relief.

"There"s no suspicious circumstance. He wasn"t harmed in any way,"" Wayne said.

"With his medical condition, we think he"s probably gone under the bush out of the weather and curled up for a sleep.""

Wayne said he was still numb, but formal identification helped him feel a little better.

"We all knew it was him anyway.""

He could not fault the search for his brother, or those involved in it.

Raymond would be cremated in Christchurch, where he used to live, and a service would be held, he said.

He would be buried with his son after Easter.

Yesterday, at the entrance to the walkway close to the trees where his body was found, people came to pay their respects, laying flowers and other items.

Among them were apples and a Fentimans rose lemonade.

Invercargill resident Mikayla Scobie visited the makeshift memorial yesterday morning.

Ms Scobie lives near Queens Park, an area of interest during the search as CCTV footage had shown Mr Horn had walked there the day he went missing.

"I think going out there to pay my respects was not just about how he must have been feeling but having sympathy for the people who weren"t able to find him, and his family.""

She said anyone who had put their own time into searching for Raymond had not wasted it.

"In a small community like this it brings everyone together, even if it is a tragedy.""

She hoped a permanent memorial would be placed where the flowers were now.

"For anyone who may have lost a family member who was not able to be found.

"It"s nice for them to have something to look at.""

Police previously said the Waihopai River had been searched.

A police statement yesterday said hundreds of hours were spent searching for Mr Horn.

Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy thanked police staff, Search and Rescue volunteers and concerned members of the community who had helped look for him.

His death had been referred to the coroner and was not being treated as suspicious.

