Restricted fire season for north Marlborough

    North Marlborough will move to a restricted fire season at 8am on Thursday, Fire and Emergency New Zealand says.

    Fenz principal rural fire officer Chris Hayles said this will affect all parts of Marlborough north of the Wairau River, excluding Rarangi and the Diversion, and will include Picton, Havelock and Department of Conservation land in the area.

    Hayles said all of Marlborough has been in a prohibited fire season since January 26 - but the fire danger in the north has now reduced to the point where North Marlborough can move to a restricted fire season.

    "Some parts in north Marlborough have had up to 150ml of rain recently and we’re seeing the north green up nicely - but there is still a fire risk," he said.

    "Anyone planning a fire in the open in these areas will need to apply for a fire permit at www.checkitsalright.nz and follow the conditions listed on their permit."

    "It’s still extremely dry further south with high temperatures forecast, so south Marlborough will remain in a prohibited fire season until further notice.

    "This includes all land south of the Wairau River (including Rarangi and the Diversion), Blenheim, Renwick, Seddon, Ward and Department of Conservation land. The prohibited fire season means no outdoor fires can be lit in these areas."

    The Kaikoura district will remain in a restricted fire season until further notice.

     

