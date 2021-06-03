Reward sparks calls about toddler

Amber-Lee Cruickshank

More than 70 people have contacted police with tips about the disappearance of toddler Amber-Lee Cruickshank.

The little girl was last spotted on October 17, 1992 at a Cornwall St property in Kingston, at the southern end of Lake Wakatipu.

After decades of fruitless searches and few leads, police decided to throw a cash incentive into the mix.

On April 13 they announced they were offering a $100,000 reward for information or evidence leading to the identity and conviction of anyone responsible for the 2-year-old’s disappearance.

This week Detective Inspector Stu Harvey said more than 70 calls have been received from people offering information.

"The investigation team has been encouraged with the interest the reward offer has generated and continues to make follow-up contact with those who have come forward," he says.

"This is a lengthy process with each piece of information provided requiring examination, evaluation and review."

The offer of a reward will remain in place until October 13.

The reward money will be funded through the police budget.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 105 and reference Operation Oliver.

