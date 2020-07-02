Rhythm & Alps announces '100% Aotearoa' line up

Rhythm & Alps has dropped its official line up announcement, with "100% Aotearoa" acts.

Six60 are headlining the New Year's festival, alongside Fat Freddy's Drop, Shihad and Benee.

Other acts include The Phoenix Foundation, Quix and Chaos in the CBD.

R&A will also host Wax Mustang, Reb Fountain, Racing Truth, Trei Fairbrother Ferby and K2K There's A Tuesday.

Revellers dance at the Rhythm and Alps music festival last year. Photo: Kerrie Waterworth

2020 marks Rhythm & Alps' 10-year anniversary as the premier summer festival of the South Island.

"We've carefully hand-picked these acts from around Aotearoa to highlight the diverse talent that New Zealand has to offer," said Rhythm & Alps festival director Alex Turnbull.

"This is a one-off quintessential Kiwi all-star festival, with a second announcement still to come!"

Rhythm & Alps takes place in Wanaka's Cardrona Valley, December 29-31. For the rest of the line up, tickets and info, see Rhythmandalps.co.nz.