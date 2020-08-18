Tuesday, 18 August 2020

10.50 am

Road spikes put end to chase in Waikouaiti

    1. Star News
    2. National

    A 65-year-old man who was "driving erratically" was arrested yesterday after his car was spiked following three short pursuits in the Waikouaiti area.

    A police spokesman said the man was driving on State Highway 1 and breaking in front of trucks. 

    Police were called to the incident about 11.30pm and three short pursuits took place, he said.

    The pursuit came to an end after the man's vehicle was stopped by road spikes.

    The man was arrested and was due to appear in Dunedin District Court on Friday on charges of dangerous driving, wilful damage, aggravated failing to stop and for unlawfully being in a building, police said.

     

    Otago Daily Times

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter