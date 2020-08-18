Road spikes put end to chase in Waikouaiti

A 65-year-old man who was "driving erratically" was arrested yesterday after his car was spiked following three short pursuits in the Waikouaiti area.

A police spokesman said the man was driving on State Highway 1 and breaking in front of trucks.

Police were called to the incident about 11.30pm and three short pursuits took place, he said.

The pursuit came to an end after the man's vehicle was stopped by road spikes.

The man was arrested and was due to appear in Dunedin District Court on Friday on charges of dangerous driving, wilful damage, aggravated failing to stop and for unlawfully being in a building, police said.