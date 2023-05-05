Robbers smash cabinets with hammers in New Plymouth robbery

Photo: RNZ / Marika Khabazi

Two men armed with hammers have smashed their way into a Michael Hill jewellery store in a brazen lunchtime robbery ion New Plymouth today.

Just after midday the hooded men drove a stolen car up onto the footpath on Currie Street before smashing windows and display cases grabbing items in front of shocked shoppers.

Minutes later they sped off along the footpath scattering pedestrians as they fled the scene at one point driving on the wrong side of the road.

The men left the scene in the stolen vehicle and travelled along Currie Street to Carrington Street, at one point driving on the wrong side of the road. They then abandoned the vehicle on Carrington Street near the Pendarves Street intersection.

Police said one of the offenders was wearing a blue Puma hooded top, dark pants and a blue surgical mask. The other offender was wearing a dark coloured top and pants and had what appeared to be a dark bandana over his face.

Police know that the vehicle, a black 2001 Subaru Impreza with registration GAE332, was stolen from the Merrilands area between midnight and 10.30am today.

The offenders are known to have been travelling around the area of the retail store for at least 20 minutes prior to the robbery.

If anyone saw the vehicle at any point Friday morning, contact the police on 105 or 0800 287 453 and reference event number P054539061.

Police said they urge anyone who recorded the incident or has CCTV footage from around the Currie Street area between 11.50am to 12.20pm to share information with them.

Detective Senior Sergeant Gerard Bouterey reassured the public that this behaviour would not be tolerated.

"We are committed to doing everything we can to ensure these offenders are located and held accountable for their actions."