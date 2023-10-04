Roger Tuivasa-Sheck pleads guilty to drink-driving

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck leaves Auckland District Court after pleading guilty to drink driving. Photo: Dean Purcell

Dual international rugby star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has pleaded guilty to drink driving.

The rugby league superstar blew 453 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath when tested on State Highway 1 on September 10.

A result between 250 and 400 micrograms results in a $200 fine, while anything over 400 leads to a court date.

Tuivasa-Sheck appeared in the Auckland District Court on Wednesday morning and was represented by prominent criminal barrister John Munro.

Munro said there were mitigating circumstances in his client’s case.

He presented a letter to the judge in which the player expressed his remorse.

Tuivasa-Sheck had played a game with his Auckland side that day before going to an event with other players at SkyCity at midnight. He drank five beers at the venue and left at 2am.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck scores a try for the Blues against the Crusaders at Eden Park on March 18. Photo: Phil Walter / Getty Images

He went to a friend’s place where he stayed until 6am and did not drink any more.

Tuivasa-Sheck then caught an Uber to Manukau, Munro said. Because he “felt quite good and didn’t feel drunk at all” he made “an error of judgement” by returning to SkyCity to collect his car.

Munro said his client did not drive erratically or carelessly and was picked up in a routine police checkpoint.

“He doesn’t seek any special treatment,” Munro said, adding that he had not sought a discharge without conviction or name suppression - as many people with his public profile would.

“He is taking it on the chin,” Munro said.

Addressing Tuivasa-Sheck in the dock, a community magistrate said he had no previous convictions and had made an early guilty plea.

He was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Tuivasa-Sheck became an NRL sensation after signing with the Sydney Roosters in 2012, making his Kiwis debut a year later. The fullback won an NRL premiership with the Roosters in 2013 before joining the Warriors for the 2016 season.

In 2018 he became the first Warriors player to win the Dally M Medal before making the shock decision to change codes and switching to rugby union.

He played three tests for the All Blacks last year but didn’t make the World Cup squad.

He’s rejoining the Warriors in 2024.