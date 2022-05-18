Rubbernecker fined for filming motorway crash scene

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said an 18-year-old man was driving towards Mosgiel in a ute with a trailer about 4.10pm on Tuesday.
He tried to brake after his trailer full of soil began to fishtail.
The vehicle crashed and became wedged on to a median barrier.
While attending, police observed another man who was rubbernecking and filming the incident, Bond said.
The man was given an infringement notice for using a cellphone while driving.
The incident served as a reminder to concentrate on driving and not be distracted, as such behaviour could have caused another crash, Bond said.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman yesterday said three crews attended.
A police spokeswoman said no serious injuries were reported and one southbound lane of the motorway was closed for a time.