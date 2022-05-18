Rubbernecker fined for filming motorway crash scene

Contractors and emergency services at the crash scene yesterday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

A "rubbernecking" man was fined for filming while driving at a crash scene on Dunedin’s Southern Motorway yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said an 18-year-old man was driving towards Mosgiel in a ute with a trailer about 4.10pm on Tuesday.

He tried to brake after his trailer full of soil began to fishtail.

The vehicle crashed and became wedged on to a median barrier.

While attending, police observed another man who was rubbernecking and filming the incident, Bond said.

The man was given an infringement notice for using a cellphone while driving.

The incident served as a reminder to concentrate on driving and not be distracted, as such behaviour could have caused another crash, Bond said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman yesterday said three crews attended.

A police spokeswoman said no serious injuries were reported and one southbound lane of the motorway was closed for a time.