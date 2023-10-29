Runner in critical condition following Auckland marathon

Auckland Marathon runners at the start line. Photos: supplied

An Auckland Marathon runner has been taken to hospital in critical condition following a medical event at Victoria Park where the event finished.

A St John spokesperson said two ambulances were called to Victoria Park around 9am to support the crews who were already present.

"They transported one person in a critical condition to Auckland hospital following a medical event."

Meanwhile, more than 14,000 people have run through the streets and across the Auckland Harbour Bridge in this year’s event.

Thousands of athletes and amateurs signed up for the Auckland Marathon’s five races, including hundreds of children for a 2.2km kids’ marathon.

Auckland Marathon spokesperson Ruth Bowerman said it was great to see so many runners out, especially on the day of the Rugby World Cup final.'

"There were heaps of people watching the rugby here as well," she said.

Organisers had set up screens broadcasting the Rugby World Cup final at the race’s finish lines at Victoria Park.

"Runners who missed the rugby had the chance to watch replays."

Auckland Marathon runners head north on to the motorway.

Bowerman said 14,000 runners was a fantastic number but fell short of the record.

"About 10 years ago, close to 18,000 runners registered - but that was before other marathon events were introduced into New Zealand."

She said 62 per cent of the runners were first-timers for the event.

One participant told the Herald it was a huge turnout with a good mix of serious and casual runners.

"Overall it was a fun and supportive vibe. There was lots of encouragement from the volunteers and locals as we ran.

"There was even a band complete with trumpet and pots and pans as drums at one house!"

It was the festival’s 32nd iteration from which organisers hoped to raise $600,000 for charity.

Each athlete out on course today had their reason for running and a story to tell, but for many running for charity, there was an extra slice of motivation.

Genevieve Clark ticked off a major goal in her recovery from bowel cancer, while raising thousands of dollars for charity in the process.

"I feel exhausted, but it was really good. The course was great but I ran way too fast in the first seven kilometres, as you do," she said.

Auckland Marathon's finish line in Victoria Park.

"The bridge wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be and then just hanging on for the last four km was the big challenge."

Clark said it meant a lot to finish the race. "I’m also just feeling really good about managing to do some good for Bowel Cancer New Zealand as well, raising close to $6000 for the charity, so I’m really pleased about that."

Athletes running for the Starship Foundation have already raised over $150,000 for the charity this year.

Matthew Farrow chose to run for the Starship charity because his son had been to the hospital a few times.

"Knowing they run off volunteer donations, any little bit that I can do is really going to help them," he said.

"My race went well - 42 kilometres is really tough so the last few kilometres were a struggle but there’s a lot of support out there on the course which made it a bit easier to get across the line."

Starship Foundation CEO Joanna Simon said events like the Auckland Marathon were vital for the charity.

"We couldn’t survive with events like this and the amazing people who give up their time to run and raise money for us.

"It’s the difference between the transformational projects we can do for the children in our care, so it’s wonderful."

By David Williams