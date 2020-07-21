Rush to redeem Air NZ credits

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The tool allows people who hold credit directly with the airline to manage their credits online.
About $1.4 million has been redeemed and about 38,000 customers used the tool to look up their credit balance.
The company also extended the period for using the credits - people now have until December 31, 2021, to book, or 12 months after booking to travel.
Air New Zealand's Cam Wallace said: "We know it's been tough for customers trying to get through to our contact centre, but with this tool now being live, it gives customers a choice as to whether they would like to use self-service or speak to an Air New Zealand employee."
The airline said it was working to improve the tool.