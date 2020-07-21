Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Rush to redeem Air NZ credits

    Air New Zealand customers have redeemed about $1.4 million in credits after a new online tool went live on Monday.

    The tool allows people who hold credit directly with the airline to manage their credits online.

    About $1.4 million has been redeemed and about 38,000 customers used the tool to look up their credit balance.

    The company also extended the period for using the credits - people now have until December 31, 2021, to book, or 12 months after booking to travel.

    Air New Zealand's Cam Wallace said: "We know it's been tough for customers trying to get through to our contact centre, but with this tool now being live, it gives customers a choice as to whether they would like to use self-service or speak to an Air New Zealand employee."

    The airline said it was working to improve the tool.

    RNZ

     

     

