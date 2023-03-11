Salmonella scare: More products containing tahini recalled

A hummus and tahini recall involving 21 products from Lisa's, Greater! and Prep Kitchen brands is in place. Photo: Supplied / MPI

More products containing tahini have been recalled over fears of salmonella.

Earlier this month, 21 hummus and tahini products from Lisa's, Greater! and Prep Kitchen brands were taken off store shelves.

On Friday, tahini from Turkish manufacturer Ceres Enterprises was added to the recall.

This morning, four more brands have also been recalled.

They are: She Universe brand Sesame & Cashew Butter Batons and GoodFor brand Sugar Free Spheres, Forty Thieves brand Organic Tahini Hulled, Bin Inn brand Organic Hulled and Unhulled Tahini and GoodFor brand Silky Tahini.

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said salmonellosis could be serious and it was important people did not eat any of the products involved in the recall.

"Symptoms appear within 12 to 72 hours and include abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, fever, headache, nausea, and vomiting. Illness usually lasts between 4 and 7 days but, in more severe cases, it can go on for up to 10 days and cause more serious illness.

"People with symptoms should drink lots of fluids and get plenty of rest.

"Anyone who has consumed this product and has severe symptoms - such as dehydration, severe diarrhoea or feeling sick for more than 7 days - should talk to their health professional or call Healthline on 0800 611 116."

Arbuckle said any products involved in the recall can be returned to where they were purchased for a refund.

NZFS was continuing to work with Te Whatu Ora to identify any salmonella cases relating to the recall, he said.

No confirmed cases have been identified yet but testing has begun.

Tahini is a known high -risk food, and subject to a more stringent process in New Zealand, requiring border clearance.

Arbuckle said NZFS would be working to understand how the contamination came to be and how to prevent it in future.

"We have informed food safety authorities in Turkey and will work together with them to identify and manage any further risk."

• For full details on what products have been recalled are on the Ministry for Primary Industries website, click here.