School lockdowns lifted after gun threat

Police officers stationed outside Rutherford College, which has been placed in lockdown. Photo: NZ Herald

A lockdown that forced four schools and several early childhood centres to close for nearly three hours has now been lifted.

Four Te Atatu schools, including two primary schools, had earlier been ordered into lockdown as armed police swooped on the area near Rutherford College.

The lockdown was lifted soon after 2pm.

Police said they were still investigating a threatening phone call made to Rutherford College.

“A precautionary lockdown at the high school and nearby education facilities has now been lifted.

“These matters are taken seriously, and we understand this will have been alarming for parents and the community.

“We have established there are no immediate risks in relation to this matter. Police will be maintaining a presence at the school this afternoon for reassurance purposes.”

Earlier: ‘Highly threatening’ call sparked armed police response

Rutherford College was placed in lockdown after receiving “an anonymous phone call of a highly threatening nature that informed us that an armed individual would be on school grounds imminently” at 11.22am.

Police said the response was sparked after the school received a “verbal threat”.

“As a precaution, the school and a neighbouring childcare facility have been advised to lockdown while further enquiries are made. Police are in the area and will continue to provide reassurance to staff at both sites.”

One Rutherford College student inside the locked-down school told the Herald: “This is a very scary experience for me and my classmates, this is our first time. The only thing that we have been told is that we have to be in lockdown and stay quiet.

“The teachers are super strict of students to stay under the desk. They are doing a really good job of keeping everything under control.”

A second Rutherford College student said they heard the lockdown bell as the morning tea break was ending.

”We were told to go under our desks. People were rushing into classes, it was really scary.

”People were messaging their parents. We had very little information about what was going on.”

Armed police and patrol vehicles were stationed outside the West Auckland college. Parents are not being allowed inside and have been told to wait outside.

Rutherford College said that at 11.22am the school received “an anonymous phone call of a highly threatening nature that informed us that an armed individual would be on school grounds imminently”.

“Rutherford placed the school into immediate lockdown while simultaneously informing New Zealand Police of the threat. Their subsequent response and ongoing support has been reassuring in securing the school grounds.

“Our number one priority is to keep our students and staff safe and as such we will be remaining in lockdown until police advise us otherwise. Further information will be forthcoming. We thank our staff, students and the community for their support during this time.”

One parent at the scene said they received a text message at 11.53am about the school going into lockdown.

”You hear about these things happening in the States not here,” she said.

“I just am very anxious. There was a threat of someone coming down and shooting. A threatening phone call.”

A second parent said he wanted to know why the street was not blocked off: ”Both of my boys are in there. I am very angry about it.”

A message on Rutherford College’s website confirmed it was in lockdown “due to an incident”. A kohanga reo at the school site was also in lockdown.