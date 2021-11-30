Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Scott Watson appears for Parole Board hearing

    Scott Watson has been in prison since 1999 for the murders of Olivia Hope, 17, and Ben Smart, 21,...
    Scott Watson has been in prison since 1999 for the murders of Olivia Hope, 17, and Ben Smart, 21, who disappeared in the Marlborough Sounds on New Year's Day 1998. Photo: Pool / John Kirk-Anderson
    Scott Watson appeared before the Parole Board on Tuesday morning.

    Convicted of killing Ben Smart and Olivia Hope on New Year's Day in 1998, Watson has now served 23 years behind bars.

    The outcome of the Parole Board hearing will not be released until families have been informed.

    The last time Watson came before the Parole Board was just under a year ago. It was decided he remained an undue risk because of his refusal of treatment from psychologists.

    Watson said this was because it required him to admit his guilt, something he has never done.

    RNZ

     

     

