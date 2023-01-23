Scrub fire closes highway near Murchison

Fire crews are battling a scrub fire on the Shenandoah Highway near Murchison in the top of the South Island.

Fire and Emergency NZ were called to the vegetation fire on State Highway 65 at Neilson Flat at 11.10am today.

It was estimated to be between four to five hectares in size.

Two helicopters have been working to control the fire, along with ground crews from Springs Junction and Murchison.

A rural tanker from Lake Rotoiti has also been called out to assist.

Waka Kotahi said SH65 has been closed between Springs Junction and Murchison. It is the main inland route between Nelson and Christchurch.

There is a detour route via State Highway 7, 69 and 6 for northbound traffic which can be reversed for those heading south.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area or delay their journey.