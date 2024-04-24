Search continues for missing fisherman

A search and rescue vehicle at the site of the operation this morning. Photo: Wyatt Ryder

A search is continuing for a fisherman who went missing near the Waitaki river mouth on Monday.

The alarm was raised when the fisherman was overdue from a day fishing trip on the lower Waitaki.

Surf Life Saving and LandSAR are picking up the search this morning after the operation was halted last night because of poor visibility.

Today’s search would include a coastal search by LandSAR, police said.

Police thanked everyone who had been assisting in the search.