Monday, 4 April 2022

Search for 'ill-equipped' hunters lost in remote Fiordland bush

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Police believe the couple went on to Lake Hauroko on May 26. Photo: Getty
    Lake Hauroko. Photo: Getty Images
    A significant search is underway for two hunters missing in the Rowallan Forest near Lake Hauroko, Fiordland.

    A police spokesperson said the pair were reported overdue by fellow hunters on Sunday afternoon, after they failed to return from a hunt on Saturday.

    Police were concerned for the welfare of the hunters as it was believed they were ill-equipped for a night out in the bush.

    On Sunday afternoon Police Search and Rescue personnel conducted a ground search until last light.

    This was followed by an aerial search using thermal and night vision technology conducted by helicopter.

    An extensive search continues today, with Police Search and Rescue personnel, LandSAR, Amateur Radio Emergency Communications (AREC) personnel and search dogs deployed.

    Otago Daily Times

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter