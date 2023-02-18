Search on for missing experienced hunter

Murray Horsfield experienced in the outdoors. Photo: supplied

A search is continuing for a veteran Central Otago hunter who has failed to return from a trip in the Dart River area.

Murray Horsfield was out hunting in the Glenorchy area last weekend but failed to return.

He had been hunting in the tributaries of the lower Dart River catchment over the weekend but had not been heard from since Sunday afternoon, a police spokeswoman said yesterday.

An extensive search was under way, including aerial searches.

Mr Horsfield is an experienced hunter who was well-equipped for his trip, wearing camouflage clothing and carrying an olive-green pack.

Police and Murray’s family were concerned for his safety, the spokeswoman said.

Police and LandSAR volunteers spent Thursday night and yesterday searching in the area and Mr Horsfield's family and friends continue to arrive from Australia to offer assistance.

Mr Horsfield's wife Teana said this morning: “Murray is a very capable hunter, but he has been missing since Monday and we need your help.

“If you or someone you know has seen Murray, please contact police. He is so loved, and we are searching hard to have him home safely.

“To the Aus and NZ hunting community, and our military friends that are coming over to assist with the search, I am eternally grateful.

"A big thank you to LandSAR, Police, the amazing volunteers and everyone else who has reached out to help so far.”

Southern Lakes New Zealand Deerstalkers Association secretary Sharon Salmons said Mr Horsfield was not part of the association, but several members of the group were engaged in the search in their capacity as members of search and rescue or police.

Mr Horsfield is Australian-born and experienced in the outdoors.

Ms Salmons said searchers were looking from the Routeburn to across the Rees and Dart River catchments.

"It’s tough country out there."

It is understood Mr Horsfield is a veteran of the Australian army.