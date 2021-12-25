Saturday, 25 December 2021

Search for missing fisherman in Coromandel

    Police and coastguard teams are searching for a fisherman who has not been since yesterday near Whangapoua on the Coromandel Peninsula.

    In a statement, police said the man left in his boat from the Whangapoua boat ramp about 9am and was expected to return in the afternoon.

    The missing boat, named Tubby, is described as a white coloured 6-metre-long 'Mac' centre console plastic boat with no top.

    The search began yesterday and involved Coastguard vessels, a Coastguard fixed-wing plane and the Auckland-based Westpac Rescue 3 helicopter.

    More have joined the search today, including a Police Eagle helicopter and Coatguard vessels from Whitianga and Great Barrier Island.

    Anyone who has information about sightings of the boat from 9am yesterday, or who finds any items of interest that may be related, is asked to call 111 and quote event file number P04906827.

