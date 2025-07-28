Search resumes for missing man

Roy Arbon was seen riding a bike on July 23. Photo: Police

Police are continuing the search for Roy Arbon who is still missing on the West Coast.

Arbon, 75, is overdue from a tramp up Mt Davy to Mt Sewell, north-east of Greymouth. He set out on the walk on Wednesday last week.

Roy Arbon. Photo: Supplied

A large search operation, involving police search and rescue teams, LANDSAR volunteers from Greymouth and the surrounding areas and a Search and Rescue dog, has so far failed to locate him.

On Monday morning, police released an image of Arbon heading from Runanga to the Mt Davy area on a red bike on the morning of July 23.

The bike has since been located on Rewanui Rd.

Senior Sergeant Mark Kirkwood, the officer in charge of Search and Rescue on the West Coast, said police are particularly interested to hear from anyone who may have seen Arbon during this time.

Anyone who has seen Arbon or has information on his whereabouts should call 105 and quote job number 250725/2139.

Although Arbon is believed to be an experienced hiker, police are concerned for his well-being, given the length of time he has been overdue with no contact and the cold temperatures.

Kirkwood said police are committed to the ongoing search.

Erebus and Cave Creek rescuer

Arbon worked for the Antarctic division of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research when Air New Zealand Flight 901 crashed into Mt Erebus in 1979.

In an interview with NZ History, he described the dangerous recovery work.

"We were working on a glacier… probing for crevasses with an ice axe. One thing that stayed with me is the smell of unburnt aviation fuel."

He also helped erect a memorial cross on the crash site amid gale-force winds so strong the helicopter could not be shut down.

"I was asked to help erect a memorial cross on the site. This was done in a gale-force wind so bad the helicopter could not shut down. I believe this was because the wind was blowing so hard, they wouldn't be able to get the machine started without damage to the main rotors."

In 1995, Arbon also assisted in recovering the bodies of 14 people who died when a viewing platform collapsed at Cave Creek.

Years later Arbon was caught up in an international drug smuggling scam.

He was detained in Australia after unknowingly transporting a suitcase from Brazil that contained more than 2kg of cocaine.

He was later acquitted at trial in Western Australia. His ordeal was featured in the documentary The Scam.