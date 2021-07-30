Search steps up for missing Clyde teen

Caitlin has been reported missing from Alexandra. Photo: NZ Police

More than 48 hours after her disappearance, police last night were no closer to locating missing Central Otago teen Caitlin Blanch.

That led to police issuing a second appeal to the public to help find the 17-year-old missing from her home in Clyde since Tuesday.

Caitlin was last reported to be seen getting off a school bus in Alexandra about 8am.

Search efforts have increased, a police statement said.

Police and LandSAR volunteers from across Otago have been searching and making extensive inquiries into Caitlin’s whereabouts.

"This has involved additional searching around the edges of Alexandra and speaking with residents in the area," the statement said.

"The work and new information obtained has led police to believe Caitlin is not in the area being searched and while she may be in the Galloway area, she has possibly travelled outside of Alexandra."

She is described as being of medium build, 175cm tall, and she is believed to be wearing a black jacket, black jeans, black boots and a dark green jersey.

Police said Caitlin could be in the greater Otago area or beyond.

Her family and police are concerned for her welfare and want to make sure she is safe, so are asking anyone who has seen her to contact police on 105, quoting file number 210728/6065.