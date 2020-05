Jessica O'Connor and Dion Reynolds are missing in the Kahurangi National Park (background image). Photos: NZ Herald/supplied

Police have concerns for two trampers who haven't returned from Tasman's Kahurangi National Park.

Locals Jessica O'Connor and Dion Reynolds entered the park on May 9 and have yet to return.

It's understood they set off on their tramp near the Anatori River car park.

Police started searching for the missing pair today and will resume the search tomorrow morning.

Anyone who has been in the Anatori, Webb, Kokopu, Independent and Fraser river areas should contact police.