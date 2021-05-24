Search under way for rafter missing on Ahaura River

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police received a report just before 5.30pm on Sunday that a man had fallen from a raft into the river, inland from Greymouth, about noon.
Due to communication issues in the area, the alarm was unable to be raised earlier, a police spokesperson said.
A search operation commenced at about 7am on Monday morning involving police, LandSAR and other volunteers.
Approximately 17 people were assisting with the search.
Three field teams are searching the riverbanks, a jet boat is searching the river and a helicopter is conducting an aerial search.
The Police National Dive Squad will also be assisting with the search.