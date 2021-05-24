Monday, 24 May 2021

Search under way for rafter missing on Ahaura River

    A search and rescue operation is under way after a rafter went missing on the Ahaura River yesterday.

    Police received a report just before 5.30pm on Sunday that a man had fallen from a raft into the river, inland from Greymouth, about noon.

    Due to communication issues in the area, the alarm was unable to be raised earlier, a police spokesperson said.

    A search operation commenced at about 7am on Monday morning involving police, LandSAR and other volunteers.

    Approximately 17 people were assisting with the search.

    Three field teams are searching the riverbanks, a jet boat is searching the river and a helicopter is conducting an aerial search.

    The Police National Dive Squad will also be assisting with the search.

     

     

