Secondary school teachers on strike again

Striking teachers picketing outside Selwyn College in Auckland. Photo: RNZ

Secondary school teachers are taking to the streets today, less than two weeks after the last strike saw 50,000 teachers walk off the job.

Pay rises and improvements to work conditions are part of their demands.

The picketing comes ahead of more serious action planned for term two, when teachers will reduce their labour to protest at the lack of progress in negotiations.

Post Primary Teachers Association acting president Chris Abercrombie told RNZ teachers recognised the disruption strikes caused but said negotiations had been ongoing for almost a year and the action was about "getting it sorted".

"We absolutely recognise the disruption that many schools are facing but what's more disruptive is not having subject specialist teachers in front of them."

The offer currently on the table, which includes a $6000 lump sum payment to teachers over two years, equates to around a 10 percent increase for beginning teachers and around a 6 percent increase for those at the upper end of the pay scale, Abercrombie said.

"Teachers have not had a pay rise since July 2021 and things have got a lot more expensive," he added.

"If we want to recruit and retain teachers in this amazing job, we're going to have to pay them properly.

"Having an amazing job doesn't pay the mortgage."

Abercrombie said the union was asking for a CPI increase over the term of the collective agreement, "so any move in that area would be welcome".

Retaining teachers was important, he said, as was attracting those who had left the profession back to it.

"Pay and conditions are a significant part of that."

Secondary teachers around the country are striking today, and more industrial action is planned for term two. Photo: RNZ

'Money's not going to ease workload issues'

Minister of Education Jan Tinetti told Morning Report good progress had been made in bargaining since the strike earlier this month, so it was disappointing to see teachers taking industrial action again so soon.

However, she acknowledged teachers had been under a lot of pressure and said the ministry was "working really hard to see where we can ease that".

"It has been a really, really tough time for them, so it's about listening to them," she said.

"We know that they've got some big claims on the table, we know that we need to get things right for them but we can't get everything right in one bargaining round.

"It's a really tough economic environment, so we need to be strategic as well."

Tinetti said while teachers' calls for increased pay were part of the picture, their workload demands also needed to be addressed and nothing was off the table.

"We have to get that balance right, money's not going to ease workload issues," she said.

"I'm not saying that the money is not important, it absolutely is important, but we're also looking at how we can make the job more attractive in the workload area as well.

"To say that it's one, without the other, is disingenuous to those teachers."

Tinetti said she was looking forward to the parties getting back to the negotiating table.

Further industrial action is planned from the second week of term two.

Earlier this month, members of the PPTA and the Educational Institute (NZEI) held rallies across the country in the first ever strike involving kindergarten, primary and secondary school teachers together.