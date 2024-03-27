Serious crash closes SH8 near Cromwell

A serious crash involving three vehicles has closed State Highway 8 between Cromwell and Clyde this morning.

Waka Kotahi said the crash happened at about 6.35am near the Cromwell Gorge picnic area.

A police spokesman said the crash involved three vehicles, including two trucks.

No immediate detour is available.

Waka Kotahi advised alternative routes would add about 150 minutes to travel times through the area.

The serious crash unit have been advised and the road is expected to be closed for some time.